Breaking: Roads to be closed as Buhari storms Lagos tomorrow

By Nwafor Sunday

As President Muhammadu Buhari makes his way to commission some projects in Lagos, tomorrow, the state Ministry of Information and Strategy on Tuesday asked motorists to bear with the state, saying that some roads would be closed in order to ensure a free flow of traffic.

Buhari who won the February 23rd presidential election, will be in Lagos to commission the rehabilitated 10-lane Oshodi/Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, and the 170-Bed ‘Ayinke House’ (Maternity Hospital) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja.

He will equally commission the Lagos State Theatre at Oregun in Ikeja, new 820 Mass Transit buses and the multi-level Oshodi Transport Interchange on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

Ambode apprehends ‘One Way’ offenders

The routes to be affected by traffic control include the Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way (coming from the Presidential wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport to LASUTH under bridge); Kodesoh Road; Obafemi Awolowo Way; Kudirat Abiola Way and Ikorodu Road (between the Ojota Intersection and Anthony Interchange).

Other routes are the Oworonshoki-Apapa Expressway (between Anthony and Oshodi Transport Interchange) and the International Airport road through the Local Wing of the airport to Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way and back to the Obafemi Awolowo Way.

The statement reads, “Roads highlighted above shall only be cordoned-off when necessary, Obafemi Awolowo Way and portions of Mobolaji Bank-Anthony shall be closed to traffic on three occasions within the specified period, as they are central to the President’s itinerary”.

The statement, therefore, advised motorists to avoid the above-listed roads where necessary and make use of alternative routes of their choice.