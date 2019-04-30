Breaking : Reps jerk up 2019 budget, pass N8.916tn

Senate jerks budget by N86 billion, approves N8.916trillion

By Henry Umoru and Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-House of Representatives Tuesday passed a total of N8,916, 964, 098, 373 trillon as 2019 budget.



It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had in December 2018 presented a budget estimate of N8.83 trillion before a joint session of the Senate and the House for the 2019 fiscal year.

But the House while considering the budget added N86 billion to what the Executive arm of government proposed.

The Senate also on, approved a total sum of N8.916 trillion as the total fiscal amount to be spent in 2019.

The approval followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Appropriations presented by the Chairman, Senator Danjuma Goje, APC, Gombe Central.

