BREAKING: NJC okays extension of acting CJN Muhammad by 3 months

Victor Ogunyinka

Following the extension request of President Muhammadu Buhari for the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, the National Judiciary Council (NJC) has approved the request by three months.

The NJC spokesman, Soji Oye, explained on Saturday that the council met and approved Buhari’s request to extend the appointment.

“The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to an online newspaper and daily newspaper report stating that the council would meet next week to deliberate on the extension of the Acting Appointment of Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, as the Acting CJN,” he said.

“Contrary to the above, the Council actually met on Thursday, April 18, 2019 and at the 88th Meeting considered and approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the extension of the Appointment of Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria for another three (3) months and Council has since forwarded its approval to the president.”