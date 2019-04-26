Breaking News
Breaking: Inspector General of Police resigns over Sri Lanka attacks

The Sri Lanka’s Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, has resigned over failures that led to the deadly Easter bomb attacks, the country’s president said Friday.

Sri Lanka police chief Pujith Jayasundara looks on after launching the first online service delivery of the Sri Lankan police at the headquarters in Colombo on March 7, 2017. Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP

“The IGP has resigned. He has sent his resignation to the acting defence secretary. I’ll nominate a new IGP soon,” President Maithripala Sirisena told reporters.

Sirisena’s nominee has to be confirmed by a constitutional council.

The resignation comes after the country’s top defence ministry official, defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned on Thursday.

