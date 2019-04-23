Breaking: Imo lawmakers, summon SSG, 15 LGA chairmen, others

By Chinonso Alozie,

Owerri – The Imo state House of Assembly, Tuesday summoned the Secretary to the Government of Imo state, SGI, Mark Uchendu, to appear before it on Wednesday (tomorrow) over alleged unpaliamentaty remarks on the House, regarding the creation of autonomous communities.



Vanguard was at the plenary at about 02:40pm, where the Lawmakers also moved a motion calling on the Imo state Accountant General and Commissioner of Finance, Ugochi Nnanna Okoro, to equally appear before the planery on Wednesday.

Also to join them at the plenary were 15 local government chairmen, who according to them, have refused to honour their invitation.

Details coming…………