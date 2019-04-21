BREAKING: Easter Sunday: 160 killed, 500 wounded, as explosions hit Sri Lanka

By Nwafor Sunday

It was indeed a black Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka, as explosions simultaneously hit three churches and three five-star hotels during Easter mass, killing about 160 and injured 500 people in the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa.

Colombo Police, who confirmed the attack, opined that this is the first major attacks since the end of the civil war 10 years ago.

Curfew has been declared in Sri Lanka after an eighth blast was reported to have occurred.

However, in his reaction, Pope Francis condemned the attacks during his Easter Sunday address in Rome, offering his condolences to “the victims of such cruel violence.”

“I learned with great sadness the news of the serious attacks that, today, on Easter they brought mourning and pain to some churches and other Sri Lankan hangouts.

“I wish to show my affectionate closeness to the Christian community, hit while gathered in prayer, and to all the victims of such cruel violence.

“I entrust to the Lord those who have tragically been lost and I pray for the wounded and all those who suffer because of this dramatic event.” moment of silence for prayer.”