Breaking: Christian Chukwu receives $50,000 cheque from Otedola

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and chairman of Forte Oil PLC, Femi Otedola, Wednesday presented a cheque of $50,000, to the former coach of the super Eagles.

This was to help Chukwu foot his medical bills in the United Kingdom, UK.

The cheque was presented to Chukwu on Wednesday morning in Enugu by Philip Akinola, the COO of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, one of Otedola’s companies.

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Enugu state, Amaju Pinnick, the chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Onochie Anibeze, the renowned sports journalist, were present.

Details later: