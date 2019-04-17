Breaking: Buhari phones Bill Gates, lauds him for for supporting eradication of Polio, HIV in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari, has phoned Bill Gates to commend him for his consistent and generous support to public causes around the globe.

The president, in a telephone conversation with Gates, specifically lauded him for supporting the eradication of polio and HIV diseases in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said Gates on his part, congratulated the President upon his resounding election victory for a second four-year term of office.

The presidential aide quoted Gates as saying that he was happy to be associated with the President.

He said Gates restated his “commitment to the success of the administration as well as the progress, prosperity and well-being of Nigeria.

“He expressed willingness to do more for the country.’’

President Buhari reiterated his opinion that Gates’ wealth had benefited Nigeria’s development, and expressed appreciation for the call.