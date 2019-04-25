BREAKING: Buhari leaves for UK on private visit

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom, UK, on a ten-day private visit after official visit to Borno State on Thursday.

President Buhari was in Lagos on Wednesday where he commissioned a number of projects executed by the State Government and thereafter to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

A statement by the Presidential spokesman, Chief Femi Adesina on Thursday in Abuja said that “He (Buhari) is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare, and roads.

“At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019.”

This will be the first private visit the President would be embarking on after the rigorous election campaigns.

