BREAKING: Buhari gives April 24 deadline to ministers to submit report ― Garba Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked for a comprehensive “status reports on policies, programmes and projects” from cabinet members on their respective ministries, departments, and agencies as his first term tenure winds down.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement said the President had given the ministers April 24 as a deadline for the submission of the reports to the Presidential Audit Committee in the office of the Vice President.

“A circular to this effect issued by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, also requested members of the Federal Executive Council to “ensure that all outstanding memoranda they intend to present to the Federal Executive Council are submitted to the Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, not later than Tuesday, 30th April 2019,’’ it added.

It also quoted the circular as informing members that the “9th and 10th meetings of the Council have been rescheduled to Thursday, 25th April and Thursday, 2nd May 2019 respectively” in view of the Easter break and May Day celebrations.