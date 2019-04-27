Boys Brigade Crisis: Gombe Govt. imposes curfew

The Gombe State Government has imposed a curfew on the Gombe metropolis, effective from Saturday to 6:00 am on Sunday.

The directive was given in a statement signed by the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Mr James Pisagih in Gombe.

The acting SSG stated that the situation would be reviewed after restoration of normalcy.

“After due consultation with the Heads of security agencies in the state in response to the prevailing security situation in the state, especially Gombe metropolis.

“Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo has approved the imposition of curfew in Gombe metropolis with immediate effect from today April 27 to 28 6:00 a.m,” he stated.

He stated that only officials on essential services were allowed to move around and they must produce evidence of such.

Recall that on April 22, a vehicle killed ten members of the Boys Brigade during Easter procession in the metropolis, while 30 others sustained various degree of injuries.

NAN also reports that tension was raised by some youths when the BB members were being taken for burial from the State Specialist Hospital at Jekadafari Quarters of the state capital, leading to the curfew.