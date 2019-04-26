Border community development agency intervenes on critical projects in Jigawa

The Border Community Development Agency(BCDA) has intervened in the construction of some critical projects for the benefits of border communities in Jigawa.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Captain Junaid Abdullahi disclosed this to newsmen on Friday while inaugurating and handing over the projects to the communities in Gumel.

Abdullahi stated that the interventions were in the areas of healthcare, education and youth empowerment.

He explained that some of these projects were located at Kazaure, Babura, Gumel, Garki, Taura and Maigatari Local Government Areas of the state.

“We constructed, equipped and furnished 30 bed maternity wards and purchased 6.5kva generator plant and 50,000 storage water tank, solar powered for Babura General Hospital.

“We did the same in Kazaure, Ringim General Hospitals.

“We intervened in construction of one block of two classrooms block with headmaster’s office at Garki,” he said.

According to the Executive Secretary, the Agency has also constructed six blocks of six classrooms with staff room and solar powered borehole in Maigatari.

“We also constructed 10 kilometres laterite road with drainage facilities from Jobi community to Maigatari town.

“We built a veterinary hospital in Maigatari, we built skill acquisition centres in Taura and Gagararawa local government areas of the state respectively,” he said.

The executive secretary of BCDA, explained that the Agency was a federal government establishment created by an Act of the National Assembly in 2003 and was amended in 2006.

Abdullahi said that the aims and objective of the Agency was to catering for the developmental needs of the teaming population of the people living in communities bordering Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Benin Republics as well as coastal areas in the southern part of Nigeria from Cross Rivers to Lagos State