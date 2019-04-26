Bolton Wanderers players to boycott games over unpaid wages

Bolton Wanderers players have decided to boycott their remaining Championship fixtures over unpaid wages at the second-tier English club, the media in Britain reported on Friday.

The squad went on strike earlier this month and refused to report for training until players, coaches and the club’s non-football staff were paid March’s wages.

Bolton, 23rd in the Championship and already relegated, have two games left this season — against Brentford on Saturday and at Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season.

Both fixtures are now in doubt.

“The long-running financial crisis at our club has been well documented. As has the fact that we, the playing staff have yet to receive our March salaries,” a players’ statement read.

“We have endeavoured to continue our training and playing commitments during this extremely difficult time, with seemingly no resolution in sight.

“This situation is creating mounting mental, emotional and financial burdens for people through no fault of their own.

“These are unprecedented circumstances and are affecting every aspect of our lives, placing great strain on ourselves and our families.

“During this time we have remained patient in hope of some explanation but information from the club has been extremely limited and very confusing. What we have been told changes constantly.

“With deep regret we have decided not to fulfil our remaining fixtures unless we are paid. We understand that this will disappoint our fans and for this we sincerely apologise.”

Bolton did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.