Boko Haram: My campaign has forced Buhari to remember Leah Sharibu – Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has revealed that his #freeLeahSharibu campaign has yielded some result.

Omokri who, according to him, has been “travelling around the world with the #freeLeahSharibu campaign says his campaign has yielded resulting, which has drawn attention to the only Dapchi girl left behind in Boko Haram captivity.

Vanguard recalls that Leah was kidnapped alongside over 100 schoolgirls when the deadly Boko Haram insurgents stormed her school in February 2018.

However, when her mates were returned ‘voluntarily” by Boko Haram, Sharibu was left behind in the captivity of the terrorists after she had refused to denounce Christianity.

According to Reno, even Pope Francis has called President Muhammadu Buhari owing to his campaign on getting Leah sharibu released from the Boko Haram captivity and the president has thought of Sharibu because of this campaign.

