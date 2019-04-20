Blue Pictures Entertainment, Crimson Multimedia set to premiere ‘Avengers End Game’

By Ayo Onikoyi

The much-anticipated premiere of the latest Marvel movie, Avengers: End Game is set to take Lagos by storm as information gathered reveal that the premiere, which has got many people talking will hold at the prestigious IMAX, Lekki Phase 1 on April 24.

According to a statement released and made available to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, the movie, which will be premiered by Blue Pictures Entertainment and Crimson Multi-media promised to showcase the last of the American superhero film-based sequel in Marvel Comics superhero team. The movie is set for release by Blue Pictures Film Distribution.

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

After the devastating events in Avengers; Infinity war (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe.

The film stars popular actors such as Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Josh Brolin (Thanos),and directed by Paul and Joe Russo. The writing credits goes to Christopher Markus and Stephen McFreely based on Marvel comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

The premiere is sponsored by Amstel Malta, Dominos, Coldstone, Pinkberry, StanbicIBTC Bank, PureBliss, and First Bank Nigeria.