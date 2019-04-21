Bloody Easter: Buhari expresses sadness over killing of Christians

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sadness over the terrible attacks on several churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on the holy day of Easter.



President Buhari on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, extended deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks and wishes speedy recovery to the injured.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja, Sunday, said, “We stand with victims of terrorism all over the world because we know and understand this harrowing inhuman activity.”

Noting that Nigeria stands with the people of Sri Lankan at this terrible moment, President Buhari urged the authorities not to spare the wicked elements behind these mischievous attacks.