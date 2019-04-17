Benue Police arrests dismissed army sergeant for kidnap, receipt of N11m ransom

By Peter Duru

Benue State police command has arrested a dismissed army sergeant, Terngu Ackaa and a member of his gang, Msugh Ako alias MC Dave, for the alleged kidnap of a Gboko based businesswoman from who they collected a ransom of N11million.

Also apprehended by the command was a middle man, Moses Iorha, a member of a robbery and kidnap gang, for alleged robbery and abduction of an eight-year-old girl in Makurdi.

ALSO READ: Court to inspect smuggled 1,570 rifles May 5

Parading the suspects which included seven other suspected cult members and alleged robbery suspects yesterday in Makurdi, the State Police Commissioner, Mr Omololu Bishi, disclosed that the dismissed army personnel and his gang were arrested in Gboko while planning the kidnap of two relatives of an American based Surveyor.

“We deployed necessary intelligence that led to the arrest of the suspects who confessed to being members of a kidnap gang. Efforts are on top gear to arrest the other gang members,” Bishi said.

According to the Police Commissioner, Moses Iorha and his gang had last March broke into the home of their victim in Makurdi town, shot him on the leg, robbed him of his valuables and abducted his eight-year-old daughter.

“The gang of armed men broke into the house of the victim, robbed him of his Toyota Corolla car and some amount of money he could not specify. They also shot him on his right foot and abducted his eight-year-old daughter.

“During our investigation, Moses Iorha of Mase, Gwer Local Government Area was arrested in connection with the case. The suspect confessed to the crime and stated further that his gang also robbed one other in Ankpa Quarters area of Makurdi of his pump action gun and other valuables.

“One pump action gun, one locally made pistol, a Toyota Corolla car and seven life cartridges have been recovered from the suspect but our investigation is still in progress.”

Bishi said the operation in the last one month also led to the recovery of eight firearms, 17 live cartridges, one live ammunition, one expended cartridge, four motorbikes and one Toyota car.