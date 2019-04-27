Being body positivity advocate lands Monalisa Stephen endorsement deal

By Ayo Onikoyi

Congratulations are in order for bold, big and beautiful actress cum model, Monalisa Stephen who recently bagged a mouthwatering endorsement deal with Naija Face Model.

Expressing her excitement, the script interpreter said “ I feel so happy and proud because Naija Face Model is a brand that caters for everyone in all sizes and shapes. For them to reach out to me to become one of their brand ambassadors, I see this as a big blessing.

Unlike the other modelling brands who only endorse slim models, I’m happy that there is a rebirth finally in the Modelling industry for bold, plus-sized like me.’’

The endorsement which came with a plot of land , official car and lots of juicy benefits, leaves Monalisa overwhelmed on what might have attracted the brand owners to her.

“Well, I don’t know what the brand saw in me, but I think its about who I am and what I preach and represent, as well as being myself and being a body positivity advocate.

This has taught me a lot of lessons. So this 2019 looking so bright already. I’m looking forward to more brands reaching out to me and working with me and also looking forward to the Naija Face Model Pageant which is open to everyone from age 18-30,” she added.