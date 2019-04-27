BEDC connects Omozogie-Uteh community to national grid

It was mass jubilation for the residents of Omozogie in Uteh Community, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State last Friday as BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) connected the community to the national grid after years without electricity supply.

The commissioning of the substation which started with a town hall meeting organized by the community had in attendance BEDC management team led by the Head, Community Relations Officer, Mrs Virginia Osineme, Business Manager of Ikpoba Hill, Mrs. Ekaete Ntukidem and her Business Head Distribution, Engr. Mamah, the Odionwere, electricity committee members and residents of Uteh Omozogie community was meant to brief the residents on need to see the substation as a collective responsibility which should be protected against vandalism and all other forms of energy theft.

Addressing the town hall meeting, the Head, Community Relations, Mrs Osineme said “The protection of the substation is everybody’s business. If there is no light, you know who to meet and talk to. If you see anybody in the substation that is not authorized by BEDC and the electricity committee, he or she is a vandal and should be apprehended”.

The General Okae-Don, Uteh. Mr Iyoha Omozogie lauded BEDC for keeping fate with the Community saying “we thank the management and staff of BEDC for how they have been able to direct us in ensuring Omozogie community is connected to the national grid. We also thank the members of the community for their selfless donations and doggedness in ensuring the yearning of the people becomes a reality. We now have light in Omozogie”.