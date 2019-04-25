Beach Volleyball: Gambia beat Cote d’Ivoire 2-0

Gambia’s senior female volleyball team on Thursday defeated their counterparts from Cote d’Ivoire 2-0 in a ranking match at the African Nations Beach Volleyball Senior Men and Women Championships in Abuja.

The pair of Gambia’s Abie Kujabi and Fatoumata Ceesay beat the Ivorian pair of Massirigbe Kone and Ketura N’Guessan 21-7 21-8.

Speaking after the match, Gambia’s coach Babaucarr Barrow said he was happy his female team won their game.

“It’s unfortunate for us to have found ourselves in the same group with Nigeria and Egypt. It is like finding yourself in middle of the sea with crocodiles.

“Nigeria is very good in beach volleyball and Egypt is an Olympics team. But I ‘m happy that we won our ranking game against Cote d’Ivoire,” he said.

Coach of the Cote d’Ivoire side, Chimene Kassi, said she was disappointed that her team could not win a single game at the tournament.

“They (Ivorien players) wasted all their efforts, they struggled to have the little points they have in all their games.

“But we will go back home, and we will improve on the team against the next edition of the African Cup of Nations,” she said.

Meanwhile, in another match at the competition, in the male category, Gambia lost 1-2 to Sudan in a group stage match.

Reports have it that the championships had begun on Sunday at the Jabi Lake beach volleyball court, and will end on April 28.

The tournament is being hosted by the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), in conjunction with the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB).

Reports have it that a total of 21 countries are participating in the 2019 African Nations Beach Volleyball Senior Men and Women Championships.