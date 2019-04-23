BBNaija’s BamBam celebrates 30 yrs; gets car gift from fans

Actress and former BB Naija Double Wahala housemate, Bamike Olawunmi (Bambam) has received a car gift from her fans on the occasion of her 30th birthday

The actress and dancer, who clock 30 on Tuesday, posted a photo of the Honda Crosstour ‘Birthday Gift’ on her Instagram page.

Fans of Alex Unusual, ex-housemates also gifted her Venza car on her birthday in February.

However, followers of the BBNaija show have continued to react on IG over the reported birthday car gift for Bam Bam, with many wondering how fans could display such generosity in the midst of harsh economic realities.

@sammieimoke wrote: “All the people for your list get money, so na BBN house mates them must glorify.

akinvogg wrote: “Can sombori tell her that we are beginning to lose count of how many BBN mates their fans don gather together buy motor for on their birthdays? Ko de sowo?”

dazzlingkenky said :”Just make sure your family members don’t beg for food and they ain’t hungry! Fans bawoo!”

ntysmiles wrote; “Una Weldon ohhh fans. congratulations.

Also,timzzyboywonder :”Fans which account did fans send the money to. Congratulations on your new pimpim”.

Meanwhile, former BBNaija housemate and ‘boyfriend’ of Bambam, Tope Adenibuyan, a.k.a Teddy A, had earlier written an emotional note to celebrate her.

Teddy A took to his Instagram page to share a cute photo of the birthday girl, with a message that goes to show that the love these guys share is far from over!

He wrote:“Happy birthday to my queen, best friend, gossip partner, ride or die, business partner, personal adviser and cheerleader. We’ve been through a lot together, lord knows we have.

“In this world of fame and wanting to build an empire you’ve always got my back just like I’ve got yours.

The duo known as BamTeddy, remained the only couple with `an intact’ relationship since the end of BBNaija Double Wahala.