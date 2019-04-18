Bayelsa elders intervene, receive committee report on IYC central crisis

Bayelsa Elders under the aegis of the Ijaw Youths Elders’ Advisory Council, have intervened and halted a possible violent confrontation among Ijaw youths in the Central Zone after the elevation of the Chairman, Tari Porri as the member of the state House of Assembly representing Ekeremor Constituency 1.

The succession battle, which provoked tension among Ijaw youths under the Central Zone, was due to the non-availability of transition plan and who to replace the elevated Chairman of the IYC central zone.

The Elders’ Advisory Council under the Chairmanship of Mike Wenobowei, had set up a 10-man committee headed by Elder Warri Welman to shop for a credible replacement from the Sagbama/Ekeremor axis to complete the remaining months of his tenure.

Speaking in Yenagoa, while submitting the seven pages report to the IYC Elders’ Advisory Council, Chairman of the Committee, Warri Ombu, noted that the committee consulted widely and superior argument prevailed and it was zoned to Ekeremor area, where three candidates, Ebilade Ekerefe, Miss Emi Egbe and Thomas Tenkiri emerged. Following the records process, Thomas Tenkiri emerged as a worthy successor. “

The Committee, in its report also recommended that “The outgoing Chairman of the IYC, Central Zone should be honoured with a comprehensive send-forth programme and be properly consulted towards a successful exit and handover on or before April 19, 2019.”

Receiving the document from the Committee, Chairman of the Elders’ Advisory Council, Mike Kenibowei, dismissed the claims of complicity against the council, noting that the Committee was allowed to reach out to all concerned, including Tari Porri, the state governor, Seriake Dickson, “The decision to intervene on issue of succession was done in good faith and to save IYC Central Zone,” he said.

It was gathered that some factions of the IYC central zone had wrongfully claimed that some members of the IYC central zone executives had the ambition and were scheming to take over from Porri, who had insisted that he was not under any constitutional obligation to resign his appointment.

It was also learned that the Chairman of the Elders’ Advisory Council, Wenibowei, was accused of working with the accused to undermine the interest of Porri.

Tari Porri in response announced that the dissolution of the advisory council and removed Wenibowei from his position, saying the elder stepped beyond his bounds.

Porri said the position of central zone chairmanship of IYC was zoned to the Western part of the state, adding that if he decided to resign voluntarily, someone from the West would take over from him and complete his tenure.