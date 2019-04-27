Bauchi group urges Buhari to confirm Tanko as CJN

Bauchi – A group of Bauchi lawyers has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to confirm Justice Ibrahim Tanko as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN).

The lawyers under the aegis of ‘Body of Bauchi Lawyers of Conscience (BOBOLAC) also urged the National Judicial Council and other relevant authorities to confirm Tanko the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The legal practitioners made the call in a news conference in Bauchi on Saturday.

Mr Shipi Rabo, the chief convener of the group, said with Tanko’s judicial and intellectual background, the proper thing to do is to initiate the process of appointing him as the CJN for the good of the nation’s Judiciary.

“Following the judgment by the Code of Conduct Tribunal removing the suspended CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria among far-reaching decisions.

“We call on His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Judicial Council, the Federal Judicial Service Commission among other relevant authorities to go beyond merely extending the appointment of Justice Ibrahim Tanko as Acting CJN.

“This will be in accordance with the provisions of section 231 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) that relates to the appointment of a substantive CJN.

“From his stint as acting CJN, coupled with his abundant integrity and rich Judicial cum intellectual background,” he said.

He added:“It is our humbly point that the most proper thing to do is to initiate the process of appointing him in substantive capacity so that the much needed stability in the system will be attained.

“Let our Lord wear the cap in the full (substantive sense) for the good of our nation’s judiciary,” said the lawyers.”

He also called on judges handling election petitions at all levels to keep to their oath of office and do justice.

“We also deem it important to call on all judges handling election petitions at all levels including those for Bauchi State to keep to their oath of office.

“They should do justice to the matters or petitions presented before them. The people and of course almighty God is watching,” he said. (NAN)