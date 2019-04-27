Badminton: Nigeria’s victory, icing on the cake – BFN President

Francis Orbih, President, Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), says Nigeria’s 3-2 victory over Mauritius in All Africa Senior Mixed Team Championship on home soil is the icing on the cake for him.

Orbih told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Alfred Diette- Spiff Sports Complex in Port Harcourt on Saturday that he had not gotten over victory.

“I’ll say that I’m still on top of the world, we all prayed for it, worked hard for it.

“And we happy that we are able to get it, first time in the history of the game on home soil,” he said.

According to him, the All Africa Senior Championships in Port Harcourt has been a very wonderful and exciting event with quality play and officiating.

“It’s been quite impressive going by past attendance and performance in other championships.

“We had nine countries in the last edition, and we have 15 countries participating in this edition, it’s a huge improvement.

“Even the BCA President has said that Nigeria has raised the bar, so the country that is going to host has a lot to do, and even improve upon,” he added.

Orbih disclosed that the improvement of badminton in Nigeria in the past two years was a result of vision the BFN had, proper planning and execution.

“We had a vision as a board, and we sat down to plan, and we have gone about implementing those plans to the letter.

“So, basically we are taking it one step at a time, we are not in a hurry, we just know the critical things to do,” Orbih said.

The BFN President stated that Mauritius that played final with Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt and Ghana were strong countries that were threat to the host.

“Yes, we had quite some strong countries but we were able to surmount all the opposition and overcame all the challenges to win the gold medal,” he said.(NAN)

