Awujale hosts governance lecture on birthday

By Olayinka Ajayi

Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, is to host some eminent Nigerians at the 3rd Annual Professorial Chair in Governance in collaboration with the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU.

The occasion holds at the Adeola Odutola Hall, Ijebu-Ode on Thursday, May 10, 2019 under the theme, ‘Grassroots governance: The soft underbelly of Nigeria’s political architecture.”

The lecture, to be delivered by Professor Ayo Olukotun, will focus on the issues and challenges of governance in Nigeria while a panel of discussants, including Professor Kingsley Moghalu, the presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party at the last elections, and Professor Remi Sonaiya, will share their perspectives on the subject.

Women holding political offices are embarrassingly few – Ondo First Lady

Adetona affirmed his commitment to seeing Nigeria take giant strides in the area of good governance stemming from quality education, research and mentorship.

Over the last three years, this annual event, which coincides with the Awujale’s birthday, has grown to become an important discourse for championing effective governance.