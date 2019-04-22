Attacks: Trump offers condolences to Sri Lanka

President Trump called Sri Lanka’s prime minister Monday to express condolences for the Easter day terrorist attacks that killed nearly 300 and wounded hundreds of others.

The president pledged U.S. support to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe “in bringing the perpetrators to justice, and the leaders re-affirmed their commitment to the fight against global terrorism,” the White House said.

At least 24 suspected terrorists have been taken into custody.

The coordinated attacks on Sri Lankan churches and hotels constituted “one of the deadliest terrorist events since the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States,” the statement said.

Mr. Wickremesinghe expressed appreciation for the president’s concern and updated him on the progress of the investigation into the attacks.