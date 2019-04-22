Atiku to Buhari: Arrest killers of Oguche, Mooney now

By Nwafor Sunday

Miffed with the killings in the country, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku abubakar, Monday, asked the Federal government to identify and arrest the killers of the British aid worker, Faye Mooney, and her Nigerian partner, Mathew Oguche, that were killed two days ago in Kaduna State.

Atiku who lost to President Muhammadu Buhari, in the last presidential election, conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, condemned the killings and noted that Nigeria does not have time any more for empty rhetoric but time for urgent national action.

His words, via tweeter, “We need to keep Nigeria safe for Nigerians and foreigners. The death of any Nigerian or foreigner from terror, crime or insecurity grieves my heart. Nobody’s life is worth taking to advance a religious, political or criminal cause.

“I condemn the killing of British aid worker, Faye Mooney, and her Nigerian partner, Mathew Oguche two days ago in Kaduna State. Several other Nigerians were kidnapped during the episode.

“I want the government and people of the United Kingdom to know that these atrocious actions do not reflect Nigeria’s national character.

Ohanaeze, Bianca, NMA, others pay tribute to late Ikedife

“These killings must end or Nigeria will lose desperately needed friends, partners and investors. Not only do I condemn this recent killing, but I make an urgent call for the federal and state authorities to track down the culprits and make them pay for their crimes.

“The time for empty rhetoric is long gone. Now is the time for urgent national action to stem insecurity.

“Nigeria must once again become synonymous with peace, progress and prosperity. This can only happen when crime and punishment are a natural cause and effect.

“As long as there is impunity, our nation will lack unity and security. Impunity must end and must end in earnest. These crimes continue to reoccur because previous killings have not been met with justice.

“When the punishments for crimes are not forthcoming, criminals are emboldened to commit even worse crimes.”