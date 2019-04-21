…seek apology for Amanyanabo

By Davies Iheamnachor

Ateke Tom: South-South Chiefs and Elders and Opinion Leaders Network Association of Nigerian, have condemned the invasion of the residence of the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom in Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Ateke Tom, by men in military uniform believed to be military men, during the governorship and state assembly polls.

The body also urged the military to seek a way of pacifying the region for the attack on one of its traditional rulers.

The Chairman of the Chiefs and elders, High Chief Harry Omubo, made this call at the palace of King Ateke, at Okochiri on Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Omobo said: “We were not happy when we got the news of the invasion of your palace by military men. We are standing against this kind of marginalization and intimidation.

“Your reign as a King is important to us, the South-South Chiefs and elders. And we have come to condemn this very act by the military in its entirety.

“We want to state that this should be the last time the military will under political guise denigrate our traditional stool. Let this kind of thing never happen again.

“They cannot invade the home of an emir or any other prominent person in the North. Because of your leadership qualities, we have decided that you become our patron.”

Responding, King Ateke, thanked the chiefs and elders for their solidarity, stressing that he would continue to work towards the development of the region.

Ateke, who spoke through the Chief of Staff to the Okochiri Palace, Chief Tamuno Akalogbo, noted that when the military invaded, the king thought nobody cared.

“When this incident happened, The King thought Niger Deltans will not make any move. Now I know that I have people.

“This is a trial period. In the bible all kings were warlords and that is why God chose him at this time.”

