‘At 80, I am yet to be fulfilled’

An Ibadan-based cleric, Prophet Moses Aladeolu, has said that he is yet to be fulfilled despite being happy that he will clock 80 on May 4.

Aladeolu, while briefing newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday, said he was not yet fulfilled because there were still many unbelievers in the country.

Reports have it that Aladeolu is the founder of Christ Apostolic Church, Ori-Oke Annun, in Ibadan.

He said that it was a pity that he never accepted to work for God since he received the calling in 1957, adding that he had only been able to achieve less than expected.

Aladeolu said that the world was witnessing crisis because people were not living according to God’s commandment, adding they had been violating such commandments.

He said that the world was witnessing crisis because people were not living according to God’s commandment, adding that they have been violating such commandments.

“Disobedience to the commandment of God is the root of all the problems across the world.

” Anyone who does not adhere strictly to God’s commandment is not walking in the light.

“When you are not walking in the light, then you are already in the bush. Walking in the bush, you will encounter wicked animals because they aren’t in the bush for fun,’’ he said.

The cleric said that such disobedience led to killings, dishonesty, unfaithfulness and hatred across the world.

“Countries living according to the commandments of God today are small but rich. Our people must unite irrespective of tribe and religion for peace across the nation and the world in general,.’’ he said.

He bemoaned the disunity in Christendom, saying there was no need for the separation of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) from Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Abandoned 11 years ago: FG, French Devt. Bank approve $57m water project in Ondo

The cleric called on Christians to look into this and unite under the umbrella of CAN for the common purpose of preaching the gospel.

“Power of the gospel reduces when the people are divided. It is in unity that a common purpose of preaching the gospel and uniting the world can be achieved,’’ he said.

Aladeolu recalled a fire incident which consumed his wife, two children and house at Idi-Ape area of Ibadan on July 27, 1979, describing the day as his saddest on earth.

He, however, promised to continue preaching the gospel, saying `when the Holy Spirit inspires you, you will never expire.’