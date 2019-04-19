Assault: Senate seeks documentation, protection of domestic workers

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate has passed for second reading, a bill that would provide for the documentation and protection of domestic workers and employers of domestic workers across the country.

The bill, if finally passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the President, will nip in the bud, cases of assault and abuse of domestic workers in Nigeria.

The bill, which passed second reading, yesterday, sponsored by Senator Magnus Abe (APC Rivers South-East), does not only seek to protect domestic workers, but aimed at protecting employers of domestic workers, adding that a lot of workers are unregistered and not supported by national labour laws.

Presenting the lead debate, Abe explained that at the end of the day, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment is expected to provide documentation and protection of domestic workers as well as employers of domestic workers in the country.

Abe who noted that over the years, the country has experienced an increase in incidents of assault and abuse of domestic workers by their employers or host, said they border on slave labour, physical abuse and sexual abuse.

Abe noted that there was also an increase in the spate of complicity of crimes committed by domestic workers mostly in connivance with other criminal elements of society against their employers or host.

, said that “This borders on burglary, kidnapping, stealing of children, and outright murder.”

Speaking further on what prompted the bill, Senator Abe explained that urbanization, fast growing cities with chaotic traffic in Nigeria such as Port Harcourt, Lagos, Abuja, Kano and other cities have put significant pressure on working class parents of different categories of the society compelling many to spend more time at work places and far less at home.

He said that a case in point, “ is the apprehension of the kidnap kingpin AKA Evans by the Nigerian Police who had been employed severally as driver to his victims. And most recently the reported case of the gruesome murder of one Opeyemi Badamasi, Chairman of Credit Switch Technology company in Lagos by his 22-year-old Togolese cook.”