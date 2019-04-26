As Commonwealth marks 70th anniversary, Commonwealth society reiterates support for Nigeria

Mr Blackson Bayewumi, the Country Director, Royal Commonwealth Society, Nigeria has reiterated the commitment of the organisation to improving lives and prospects of Nigerians.

The Royal Commonwealth Society, founded in 1868, is a network of individuals and organisations committed to improving the lives and prospects of Commonwealth citizens across the world through interventions in member-states.

Bayewumi said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja to commemorate 70th anniversary of Commonwealth.

He said that Nigeria as a country had been a major, strong and respected member of the Commonwealth of Nations.

According to him, over the years, Commonwealth has supported Nigeria on democracy, good governance, economic development, Rule of Law, trade facilitation, education, peace building, anti-corruption, cyber security, youth development and other initiatives.

“The association played a major role in returning Nigeria to democratic rule after years of military rule in the country,” he said.

He said that Commonwealth had over the years also remained a global force for promoting democracy, good governance, Rule of Law, sustainable development, diversity, gender and peace building.

He said that the association had also promoted human rights, youth empowerment, climate change, trade and consensus building among the member-states.

“Nigeria as a country, is a major strong and respected member of the Commonwealth.

“Several Nigerians benefited and are still benefiting from the Commonwealth scholarship.

“Several Nigerians are working at Commonwealth Secretariat and other Commonwealth accreditation institutions,” he said.

Bayewumi said that Chief Emaka Anyaoku was a key member of the Commonwealth having held the position of the Secretariat General for 10 year between 1990 and 2000.

“Also Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President was Chair – in – office of Commonwealth Heads of Government for two years between 2003 and 2005.’’

He said that Nigeria hosted Commonwealth Heads of Government meetings in October, 2003.

“As we commemorate and celebrate 70th anniversary of the Commonwealth, it is our collective responsibility to make our world a better and safer place for the coming generations,” he said.