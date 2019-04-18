Breaking News
Translate

Arsenal dump out Ancelotti’s Napoli to reach Europa League semis

On 11:13 pmIn Sports by adekunleComments

Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal as Arsenal dispatched Napoli 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the Europa League semi-finals 3-0 on aggregate.

Arsenal
Arsenal’s Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2R) celebrates scoring their second goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 10, 2019. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / IKIMAGES / AFP)

Lacazette’s stunning 36th-minute free-kick put the English club through to a final four meeting with Spanish side Valencia.

The exit of Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli means no Italian clubs are left in European competition this season.

Unai Emery’s side were never troubled by the Italians despite the heated atmosphere in the Stadio San Paolo, even after losing departing midfielder Aaron Ramsey to a hamstring injury after half an hour.

Napoli had turned up the pressure early with a chance to break through after 17 minutes with Kalidou Koulibaly going on the counter-attack, racing up the pitch to cross to Jose Callejon but Petr Cech closed down the Spaniard’s weak effort.

Ramsey limped off after 33 minutes with Henrikh Mkhitaryan coming on for the Welsh international.

The Armenian promptly set up Lacazette who was awarded a free-kick after being brought down by Piotr Zielinski.

Star Plus FC targets Enugu State FA Cup final

Lacazette whipped the ball in from 25 metres past a motionless Alex Meret in the Napoli goal.

Emery now faces a reunion with former club Valencia, 5-1 aggregate winners over fellow Spaniards Villarreal, as he targets a fourth Europa League title.

The final will be in Baku on May 29.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.