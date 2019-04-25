Armed Forces College begins first Bi-annual Sports competition

The Armed Force Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji, Kaduna State, has kicked off its Bi-annual Sports Competition, expected to run till April 30.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the athletes drawn from various departments of the College are competing for medals in Football, Tug-of-war, Table tennis, Chess, Scrabble, Golf, Badminton, Volleyball, Basketball among others.

The Commandant of the college, AVM Lawal Alao in his opening remarks on Wednesday said the competition was to promote physical fitness and mental alertness of students and personnel of the College.

Alao said he was impressed with the enthusiasm shown by the athletes in their desires to win laurels which would give them “bragging right” among their peers.

The Commandant added that the competition would also foster healthy relationships and meaningful interactions among members of the College community.

“The Competition is also meant to stimulate healthy rivalry between the various groups and inspire the spirit of comradeship among each group represented here today.

“In the course of this competition, I expect to see uncommon excitement and resilience from all participants.

“I urge you all to display doggedness and full determination to succeed while upholding the tenets of fair play, decency and benevolence.

“I encourage the students to consider this event as a heavily-weighted exercise because in actual fact, it will go a long way in building up your character and overall wellbeing.

” More importantly, I want you all to enjoy yourselves in a friendly ambience, despite the sighs and despair some people will definitely feel when their team is losing,” he said. (NAN)

