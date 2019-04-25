Arewa youths to Tinubu: Don’t disparage our leaders

By Henry Ojelu

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum(AYCF) has sounded a note of warning to Chief Bola Tinubu against “disparaging” the region’s leaders, especially Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Rising from an emergency meeting in Kaduna Wednesday night, the group took a swipe at the Southwest APC chieftain, in a media release signed by the National President of the group, Alhaji Yerima Shettima.

“Let Chief Bola Tinubu bear in mind that gone are the days when any Southwest politician would take Northerners for granted. It is unacceptable that Tinubu will publicly insult illustrious sons of the North like Senate President and Speaker of the National Assembly because we are proud of both of them”, the statement noted.

The group said Tinubu and his people from the Southwest should be grateful for taking all sorts of advantage in the Buhari government, “especially juicy appointments for his cronies from the Southwest and skewing the bulk of lucrative Federal Government projects to his Southwest region”.

The youth group then declared: ” Someone should tell Chief Tinubu that he cannot foist his political calculations on Northerners because 2023 will still be the North’s chance to heal the wounds inflicted on the North by Tinubu and his associates through the back door, using the present administration.

” We in the North are not boys scout to be pushed around by Tinubu for the sake of a 2023 agenda that is already dead on arrival because power will still remain in the North. This not a hereditary democracy and no one has the power to lord it over anyone”.

The AYCF, in the statement revealed that it was the convener of the stakeholders meeting, which formed part of its emergency meeting in Kaduna, “which was borne out the desire to caution self-righteous politicians like Tinubu to end the culture of disparaging respected political leaders from other region’s and undue meddlesomeness in the democratic system”.