Appeal court sets up Elections Appeal Tribunal in Nasarawa

By David Odama

LAFIA- FOLLOWING cases arising from the outcome of the 2019 general elections, the President of Court of Appeal has set up an appeal tribunal to handle petition cases in Nasarawa state.

Secretary of the National and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Lafia, Bello Mukhtar disclosed this Tuesday while exchanging views with journalists in Lafia

According to the Tribunal Secretary, appeal tribunal was constituted because the number of petitions received in Nasarawa state was more than the required number a single panel can entertain.

“A panel was expected to handle between one to 20 petitions, but currently there are 24 petitions before the tribunal in the state, hence the need for another panel,” the Secretary added.

Mukhtar further explained that the tribunal has closed the room acceptance petitions following the expiration of the 21-days period for petitioners to file a petition from the day results were announced.

Mukhtar hinted that the tribunal would hold its inaugural sitting on Friday 6th of next month.

VANGUARD