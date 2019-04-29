APM rejects newly constituted Justice Coker -led Ogun Governorship Election Tribunal

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) says it has filed a petition before the President of the Appeal Court, Hon. Justice Zainub Bulkachuwa, against the reconstituted Ogun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The APM National Chairman, Alh.Yusuf Dantalle disclosed this on Monday at a news briefing in Abeokuta.

The APM had challenged the victory of Dapo Abiodun, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9 governorship polls in the state before the Justice Chinwe Onyeabo-led Ogun Governorsbip Election Petition Panel.

The Justice Chinwe Onyeabo – led panel had, however, been reportedly replaced with the Justice Josphine Coker – led team, following reshufflement of tribunal panels across the country by Bulkachuwa

Dantalle who kicked against disbandment of the Onyeabo Panel described the development as “premeditated and unacceptable”.

He alleged that the dismissal of the initial panel was targeted at frustrating the petition of APM against the emergence of Abiodun of the APC.

Dantalle hinged APM’s rejection of the newly constituted panel on the close relationship between Coker and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Sen. Bola Tinubu, whom he described as stakeholders in the ongoing petition at the tribunal.

According to him, Coker was appointed the Chief Judge of Lagos State during the tenure of Tinubu as the governor of Lagos State while Osinbajo was the state Attorney -General/Commissioner for Justice.

He therefore urged Bulkachuwa to disband the newly constituted panel led by Coker and reconstitute a new one in the interest of justice.