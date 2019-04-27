APC loss of presidential poll in Ondo: ‘Don’t blame Gov Akeredolu’

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

YOUTHS, under the aegis of Youth Advocacy Network within the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State, have exonerated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over the party’s loss of the last presidential election in the state.

The Chairman, Akinleye Olabanji, and

Secretary, Gbenga Bayode, in a statement in Akure, took a swipe at some party leaders, under the aegis of Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Concerned Leaders Group, for blaming the governor and the party’s state Chairman, Ade Adetimehin.

The youth group said, “We want to state unequivocally that Akeredolu and the State Executive of the party, led by Ade Adetimehin, were loyal and fully committed to the re-election project of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is on record that many of these leaders, who jumped ship from APC to AD during the governorship election in 2016, contributed nothing to the re-election of Mr. President except wailing on the pages of newspapers

“Many of them lost their polling units to the PDP during the presidential poll because they are paper weight politicians in their respective local governments.

“We challenge these leaders to publish the results of their various polling units for the whole world to see”.

They listed the contributions of Akeredolu toward Buhari’s re-election to include “inaugurating the Campaign Committee at the state level with members like Chief Olusola Oke, Senator Ajayi Boroffice and Engr. Ife Oyedele while providing logistics like funds, branded campaign buses among other items”.

The youths added that the governor toured the three senatorial districts of Ondo to sell the candidature of Buhari to the electorate and also accompanied Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo to some communities in the state where they preached the gospel of the next level to the people.