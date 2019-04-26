APC chieftain lauds Emami on birthday

warri—A chieftain of All progressives Congress, APC, and frontline Itsekiri patriot, Mr. Erefoluwa Keka has felicitated with the traditional prime minister (Ologbotsere) of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami on the occasion of his birthday today.

Keka in a message made available to newsmen in Warri, yesterday, described Chief Emami as a distinguished leader, astute Itsekiri leader and Niger Delta rights’ activist, accomplished businessman and consummate politician, who has used his resources to enhance the socio-economic wellbeing of thousands of people, irrespective of ethnic nationality and religion.

He prayed God to continually endow the Ologbotsere with wisdom, knowledge, good health and long life as he strives to serve humanity and elevate the Itsekiri heritage, as well as Warri kingdom as a whole.