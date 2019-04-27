Any man I date must respect me — Ronke Tiamiyu

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ronke Tiamiyu, ex beauty queen who hit stardom after clinching the Miss Charismatic crown at the 2013 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) has clearly defined what she requires of the man who wants to be with her, either for the moment or for life and her request is simple – respect! Ronke let the cat out of the bag in a recent chat with Potpourri when she was asked what would make her cheat on a guy.

“There is nothing that would make me cheat, I would simply leave him. Any man I date must respect me as a woman, an intelligent, beautiful, hard working woman. He must love and support me the same as I will love and support him. This world is a difficult place and you need a partner that you are in it together with. If a man is disrespectful, talks down on you, insults you, or even worse, abuses you, a woman should leave him instantly because the man does not truly love her. I have too much respect for myself to be with a man who does not respect me,” she said.

Labour to governors on minimum wage: We’ll not accept anything below N30,000

Apart from owning her own pageant called Miss Charismatic Nigeria pageant, Aderonke Tiamiyu has made the cover of House of Maliq and has featured as guest star in Flatmates as well as as many shows. She’s an actress and a model too.