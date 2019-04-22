Anglican Communion disagrees with Anambra govt on herdsmen killings

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Diocese of Mbamili, Anglican Communion has disagreed with Anambra State government over its claims of resolving and ending herdsmen killings in Anambra West Local Government Area, saying that killings by the herdsmen are still ongoing.

It therefore, called on Governor Willie Obiano to address the killings by the herdsmen, particularly in Anam communities, to avoid bloody clash between the herdsmen and the enraged youths.

The Diocese spoke through its Bishop, Rt. Rev. Henry Okeke, at Cathedral Church of St. Michael Umuikwu Anam, during the 3rd Session of the 3rd Synod of the Diocese of Mbamili, alleging that secret killings by the herdsmen are still ongoing. They however expressed fear that the extremely angry youths in the area are charged to confront the herdsmen, but are being calmed down by the church and the elders, urging the government to step in with security measures to calm the tensed situation down.

The visibly angry Bishop Okeke, said: “Secret killings of farmers in communities in Anambra West by arms- bearing herdsmen are still ongoing while the government in the state is claiming to have resolved it.

“We are therefore, calling on the Governor Obiano-led government to act fast in addressing the problem because it is still there and there is anger in the land. Youths are becoming extremely restive and need to be calmed down.

“Government should talk with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, leaders. They have shied away from this problem of herdsmen attack for too long. They must confront the problem now. There is a serious need to open up discussion to address the problem.

“While people are still being secretly killed and driven out of their farm by arms-wielding herdsmen, we call on the government that said the problem has been resolved to come and solve the problem once and for all.

“It is not enough to simply say we have resolved it. How have you resolved it when there are still silent killings going on?, You have not resolved anything.”