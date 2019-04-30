Anambra gov’t to pull down buildings haboring criminals

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- ANAMBRA State government threatened yesterday that it would henceforth demolish buildings accommodating criminals in line with the provisions of the laws of the state.

Governor Willie Obiano, while addressing a meeting of the State Executive Council at the Government House, Awka, advised landlords to ascertain the backgrounds of their prospective tenants before offering them accommodation.

According to him, landlords across the state must be conscious of the kind of tenants they bring into their houses, adding that by so doing, they would be assisting security operatives in reducing crime in the state.

Obiano insisted that Anambra remained the safest state in Nigeria despite isolated cases of criminal activities in some parts of the state and commended security agencies for arresting the suspects that assassinated the President-General of Nimo Town Unon, Chief Anthony Igboka a fortnight ago.

He said that N5million reward he promised earlier had since been paid to the informant that disclosed the identities of those that assassinated Igboka, adding that the additional N5million bounty per head of the rest three suspects was still up for grab for those that would give information leading to their arrest.

The governor regretted that cultism had become a challenge in the country, explaining that a special police anti-cult squad had been dedicated to tackle the menace.

He warned youths in the state to either desist from criminal activities or leave the state for good.

