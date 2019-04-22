Amaechi preaches inter-party coexistence to rebuild Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT—MINISTER of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, like his arch political rival, Governor Nyesom Wike, has challenged Rivers State people to rise above partisan acrimony and unite in rebuilding Rivers.

Amaechi in his first key public statement after the heated Rivers elections noted the state has endured a “tortuous political season which saw political parties jostle and cajole Rivers people to make choices.’’

Consequently. he said:”Our state which was known and respected as the treasure base of the nation, is now almost always in the news for the wrong reasons. This is not the Rivers State of our dreams.

“No amount of provocation or even threats should challenge the Rivers spirit of oneness, unity, and harmony in you. We must find our way back to the path of a glorious future.

“I am one of you, therefore, as your father, son, and brother, I beseech you to be of good courage and join hands to build and restore the glory of our state.

“One of the lessons we can take out of the Easter experience is that despite the suffering, shame, and despair of the apostles, they were resolute in truth, bounded by love and remained a united family until the morning of the resurrection.

“As Rivers people, this is a moment for sober reflection and forgiveness. I implore that we all ask God for forgiveness and mercy for all the things done or left undone and from the indigenes for the pain and anguish they have brazenly suffered which most times were unreported.

“The persistence of gang violence, kidnappings, and killings in parts of the state have dealt a telling blow on the psyche of the people. People no longer feel safe or sleep with their two eyes closed.”