ALLEGED FRAUD: Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia re-arraigned, gets N10m bail

By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, re-arraigned Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia before a federal High court, sitting in Lagos, over alleged money laundering.

Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia, was docked before Justice Rilwan Aikawa, with a former EFCC prosecutor Godwin Obla SAN, on 18 count charge of money laundering and conspiracy preferred against them.

EFCC through its lawyer Rotimi Oyedepo alleged that the embattled jurist and Obla conspired to indirectly conceal, procure and retain the sum ofN18million, $170,000 in Diamond Bank account no, 0032091183.

The anti-graft agency said thatthe defendants ought to have known that monies form part of proceeds of unlawful activities and its punishable under section 15(3) money laundering prohibition Act, 2011.

However Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia pleaded not guilty to the charge.

She was granted bail in the sum of N10 million with one surety in like sum.

Aikawa ordered that the surety must have a landed property in Lagos and must also not be below grade level 16 in the Federal or State Civil Service.

The Judge, also held that Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia should deposit her international passport with the Deputy Chief Registrar, DCR, of the court on/or before 6pm of yesterday (Thursday) adding that the DCR should make himself available to receive same.

According to the judge, Ofili-Ajumogobia has 10 days to fulfill the bail conditions or have the bail revoked.

The embattled former judge is believed, because of the Easter Holidays, will be released to her lead counsel, Wale Akoni, SAN, yesterday (Thursday), should she fulfill the bail conditions.

Ruling on the second defendant, Godwin Obla, who was not present in court, the judge made an Order for the Issuance of Summons compelling him to appear before the court on May 15, 2019, for the purpose of the trial.

Consequently, the court adjourned the matter till May 15.