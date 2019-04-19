Alleged bombardment of civilians: NAF investigation committee begins work

The Committee investigating alleged bombardment of civilians in Zamfara by the Nigerian Air Force has commenced work.

Members of the committee headed by AVM Idi Gambo-Lubo, arrived Katsina on Friday, where the onslaught against bandits in Zamfara and other states is being coordinated.

Recalls that Zamfara Council of Chief had cried out over alleged misdirected attacks on civilians on April 9, when the military operation against bandits began.

The traditional rulers later released names of 11 villagers allegedly killed by NAF personnel in the course of the operation and 11 others injured by the bombardment of their villages.

Gambo-Lubo told newsmen that the seven-man committee was set up by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, to investigate the claims made by the monarchs.

According to him, the committee would conduct investigations on the matter both in Katsina and Zamfara states.

“We will carry out an investigation in Katsina state from where the anti-bandits operation is being coordinated.

“We will also conduct investigation in Zamfara state where the alleged offence was committed.

“The committee will carry out an intensive investigation to ascertain the truth of the matter that was raised by the royal fathers.

“We shall meet various stakeholders to dig deep, to find out the truth about the allegation by the traditional rulers,” he said.

The chairman added that the committee would submit its report on April 25, 2019 to the Chief of Air Staff.

NAN further reports that the committee was received on arrival at Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport Katsina by AVM Napolean Bali, Air Officer Commanding Special Operation Command and Group Capt. Hadi Ahmed, Commander 213 Forward Operational Base Katsina.