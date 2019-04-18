Alleged $793,800 fraud: EFCC arraigns Justice Ajumogobia today

By Soni Daniel

After detaining her, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is set to arraign Justice Rita Ngozi Ofili Ajumogobia at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Justice Ajumogobia was arrested on Tuesday by operatives of the EFCC shortly after being discharged and acquitted by Justice Hakeem Oshodi of corruption charges brought against her.

Details of the documents sighted by Vanguard showed that Ajumogobia will be arraigned before Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on an 18-count charge bordering on corruption and money laundering.

One of the 18 charges reads: “That you Hon. Justice Rita Ngozi Ofili Ajumogobia and Godwin Obla, SAN, on or about the 21stday of May 2014 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court conspired to indirectly conceal the sum of N5 million in Diamond Bank account of Nigel and Colive Ltd, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful act to wit: unlawful enrichment and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18 (a), 15 (2) (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act”.

A source close to the trial said the arraignment of the embattled former judge was to avoid keeping her in EFCC custody beyond the stipulated 48 hours.