Akwa Ibom villages threaten to shutdown substations over lack of electricity

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

SEVENTY-NINE villages of Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom state have lamented lack of electricity supply to their communities following alleged fraudulent activities of some staff of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHEDC, threatening to shutdown power substations if nothing was done to address the lingering situation soon.

This is contained in a statement addressed to Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, Central Business district, Abuja, through the Chief Executive Officer, PHEDC, and copied the state governor, the Paramount Ruler of Itu, all the clan Heads, the council chairman, the state Commissioner of Police and heads of other security agencies in the State Service, DSS, Consumer Protection Council and signed by Chairmen in Council and youth presidents of the 79 villages of Itu LGA.

According to the statement which was obtained by Vanguard yesterday in Uyo,

the community leaders of the Villages including West Itam Youths Forum held on April 8, 2019, called for the removal of the PHEDC marketers involved in the fraudulent dealings.

READ ALSO: Atiku orders payment of N33,000 minimum wage to his workers

It reads in part, “We the Chairmen in Council of the 79 villages in Itu local government area, the village youth presidents from the different villages and the relevant stakeholders, after due consultations and considerations have resolved that the PHEDC should restore steady light to Itu communities within 21 working days with effect from April 8, 2019.

“That PHEDC should with immediate effect remove every staff or contractor that is found wanting as we are aware that the Head of marketing and the marketers are engaged in fraudulent dealings to rob Itu people and do not remit the proceeds from the billings to the head office.

“We will shut down all sub-stations operating in Itu local government area if justice is not done to our requests within the stipulated period”

“Light should be retrieved from all quarters which it had been illegally distributed to, until the primary constituents, the people of Itu local government area are settled”

The statement further urged the management of PHEDC to restore every facility in the various distribution stations in their area with immediate effect.

It also urged the distribution company to commence the distribution of prepared meters that were sent to electricity consumers in Itu LGA with immediate effect as they would not tolerate estimated billings anymore.

VANGUARD