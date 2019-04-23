Akinbile-Yussuf, Zainab, others to speak at DareToInspire

The Hon. Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Lagos state, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, along with Mrs Zainab Ini Abimbola, a renowned strategist and other leading women will on the 18th of May 2019, speak at DareToInspire.

Dare to Inspire (DTI), an initiative set up to empower, enlighten and elevate young (Muslim) women will presents her third Annual Mentoring Session.

The Session provides a platform for young women to observe, interact with and learn from outstanding and established women leaders, experienced business people and leading industry experts.

With the theme “Muslim Women Inclusion in the Digital World”, the event will witness keynote speakers like the Lagos State Honourable Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, Founder/CEO Thistle Group, Mrs Zainab Ini Abimbola, IT Manager West & Central Africa at GlaxoSmithKline, Sherifat Akinwonmi, On Air Personality and Host at Television Continental Nyma Akashat Zibiri, Founder Muslimah Style Guide, Oyinkansola Fatima Momoh, Actress/Movie Producer and Director, Kabirah Kafidipe and Enterprising Software Developers at Andela, Tawakalt Olaniyi and Hamdalah Adetunji.

Speaking on Tuesday, the convener of the event, Mrs Bunmi Ghiazat Adebimpe said “This edition of DTI Mentoring Session will center around our ever fast changing digital landscape.

As Technology becomes the change driver in our interconnected world, we are excited to explore how young women can acquire the requisite skills and leverage digital knowledge to accelerate their personal development whilst expanding the frontiers of knowledge for an inclusive growth development of the society”.

This event creates opportunity for young women professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs to be mentored, guided and inspired by the success stories and life experiences of our seasoned business leaders”.

The second edition, which was focused on “Living a Purpose Driven Life”, had in attendance experienced women leaders such as Mrs Mosun Bello-Olusoga (Chairman, Access Bank Plc and Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council Olabisi Onabanjo University), Mrs Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola (General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency and Founder of Wecyclers Nigeria Limited), Ms Hauwa Ojeifo Founder, She Writes Woman) amongst many others.

They charged the young women to discover their true purpose in life and continuously nurture or reinforce the right values that can drive them to become a positive change in the world.