Aisha Buhari canvasses support for visually impaired persons in Nigeria

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday canvassed more support from relevant stakeholders to ensure greater school enrolment of visually impaired persons in Nigeria.

The President’s wife said this during the presentation of Digital Braille Qur’an to some selected schools for the Blind to improve their Islamic knowledge by the Qatar Charity Foundation (QCF) in Abuja.

The QCF also signed agreement with the Future Assured Programme and the Aisha Buhari Foundation to strengthen collaboration to assist the less privileged persons in different areas of need across Nigeria.

Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna attacks: We won’t spare anyone found wanting irrespective of status — Buhari

“I want to encourage other charity and philanthropic organisations to do more in this area of promoting digitalised knowledge resources, especially other important religious literature.

‘’With this, there will be no limit to the knowledge accessible to students, especially those with disability. I wish to commend the Qatar Charity Foundation for bringing this important innovation to our children and our schools,” she said.

Buhari assured the foundation of her support towards the educational advancement of the visually impaired persons in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the QCF, Dr Mohammed Al-Hamdi, said the gesture was aimed at assisting the blind students to easily study and memorise Quran.

Al-Hamdi said the material would assist the students to learn and impact the Qur’anic knowledge to the younger generation.

He said that the foundation which commenced humanitarian work in Nigeria about five years ago, supported over 1,000 orphans across the country as well as providing monthly allowance of N10,000 each to the orphans.

Bloody Easter as gunmen kill 11 worshippers in Benue

He added that the foundation also visited Cross River to seek partnership with the government to assist the less privilege individuals in the state.

The wife of the Nasarawa State Governor, Mairo Al-Makura, emphasized the need for more inclusion of the visually impaired individuals in schools.

Al-Makura said education was key to success of every nation hence the need for the blind individuals to acquire education.