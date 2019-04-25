By Joseph Erunke

The Nigerian Air Force has said its troops in Borno State, yesterday, Wednesday, killed many Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their vehicles and workshops in Sambisa Forest.

The service,in a statement, by its spokesman,Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola,Thursday,said its Air Task Force, ATF, of Operation Lafiya Dole, achieved the feat after Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, ISR, platform on a routine mission observed significant activities as well as some serviceable vehicles hidden under some trees at a previously abandoned Boko Haram terrorist workshop.

The terse statement read thus:” The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed some vehicles and neutralized some Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at a suspected vehicle workshop in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

“The operation was conducted yesterday, 24 April 2019, after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform on a routine mission observed significant activities as well as some serviceable vehicles hidden under some trees at a previously abandoned BHT vehicle workshop.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled an Alpha Jet to attack the location.

“Overhead the target area, some of the BHT fighters were seen attempting to flee the location but were taken out by the Alpha Jet’s successful strikes, which also caused the destruction of 2 vehicles and other equipment at the workshop.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast.”

Vanguard