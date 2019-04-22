Again, gunmen kill 10, injure 5 in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – A Sunday evening strike by unknown gunmen at Yar-Centre, Sherere village in Kankara Local government area of Katsina state has left 10 persons reportedly killed and five others sustaining various degrees of injuries.



The Katsina State Police command have confirmed the incident but said only nine persons were killed.

Local sources in the area said the incident happened when the gunmen who rode on motorcycles stormed the area and opened fire on the villagers leading to the death of the persons and five injured.

The source said the five injured have been transferred from Kankara to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC in the state capital for medical attention.

Another source disclosed that the gunmen also set ablaze shops and vehicles belonging to residents.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Katsina State Police command, SP Gambo Isah said the incident happened about 18:30 hours of Sunday evening and nine people were killed in the attack.

It would be recalled that weeks back 14 persons were reportedly killed in a clash between the Armed bandits and members of the vigilante group (7 from both sides) in Tsamiyar Jino village of Kankara local government area of the state.